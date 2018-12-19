Busy week for GHV grapplers

by Michelle Watson

It was an exhausting week for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestling team, after hosting a Triangular on Tuesday, traveling to North-Butler on Thursday and competing in a tournament on Saturday.

The Cardinals went 1-2 at the home triangular on Tuesday. GHV dominated Rockford, 60-12, but fell to Central Springs, 51-23, and to Iowa Falls-Alden, 54-21. Forfeits affected the Cardinals in the matches they lost.

North Butler-Clarksville rolled over the Cardinals on Thursday, Dec. 13. Jared Shaw and Adam Heflin added the only excitement at the end of the meet, picking up two pins. Shaw stuck his opponent at 152 pounds in 2:52. Heflin recorded his pin in 1:25 at 160 pounds, for the final 54-18.

GHV competed in the 11th Annual Jones Brothers Tournament held on Saturday, Dec. 15, in Iowa Falls. Shaw was the only wrestler to make it to the championship round. He fell to Benjamin Smith, of Iowa Valley, by a 5-2 decision to claim runner-up honors.

Tyler Nielsen, who wrestles at 285 pounds, placed third in the tournament.

Central Springs (CSPR) 51.0 GHV 23.0

152: Jared Shaw (GHV) over Kaden Jacobsen (CSPR) (Fall 4:47) 160: Adam Heflin (GHV) over Dylan Marker (CSPR) (Fall 5:13) 170: Buck Weaver (GHV) over Cody Downing (CSPR) (Fall 0:37) 182: Max Howes (CSPR) over Nick Billings (GHV) (Dec 5-3) 195: Zach Ryg (CSPR) over (GHV) (For.) 220: Teddy Behrens (CSPR) over (GHV) (For.) 285: Dalton DeWitt (CSPR) over Cole Dakin (GHV) (Dec 2-0) 106: Clayton McDonough (CSPR) over Zach Feld (GHV) (Fall 0:56) 113: Bryce McDonough (CSPR) over (GHV) (For.) 120: Brock Mathers (CSPR) over Drew Furst (GHV) (Fall 2:20) 126: Garrett Heagel (CSPR) over (GHV) (For.) 132: Carter Pals (CSPR) over (GHV) (For.) 138: John Grady (GHV) over Peyton Strouth (CSPR) (Fall 5:31) 145: Lucas Garl (CSPR) over Luke Brown (GHV) (Dec 8-2) (GHV misconduct 17.0) (GHV misconduct -18.0)

IF-A 54.0 GHV 21.0

138: John Grady (GHV) over Drayden Marchant (IFA) (Fall 3:44) 145: Riley Burke (IFA) over Luke Brown (GHV) (Dec 5-2) 152: Cayden Howland (IFA) over Jared Shaw (GHV) (Dec 9-4) 160: Adam Heflin (GHV) over Fischer Brogden (IFA) (Fall 1:01) 170: Levi Henderson (IFA) over Buck Weaver (GHV) (Fall 3:29) 182: Nick Billings (GHV) over Nic Warrington (IFA) (Dec 8-5) 195: Sha Loewen (IFA) over (GHV) (For.) 220: Tanner Hoversten (IFA) over (GHV) (For.) 285: McKade Eisentrager (IFA) over Cole Dakin (GHV) (Fall 2:46) 106: Brody Hoversten (IFA) over Zach Feld (GHV) (Fall 1:02) 113: Jackson Kobe (IFA) over (GHV) (For.) 120: Drew Furst (GHV) over Evan Ackerman (IFA) (Fall 0:29) 126: Jack Ites (IFA) over (GHV) (For.) 132: Mason Kent (IFA) over (GHV) (For.)

GHV 60.0 Rockford (ROCK) 12.0

145: Luke Brown (GHV) over (ROCK) (For.) 152: Jared Shaw (GHV) over (ROCK) (For.) 160: Adam Heflin (GHV) over (ROCK) (For.) 170: Buck Weaver (GHV) over (ROCK) (For.) 182: Nick Billings (GHV) over (ROCK) (For.) 195: Colton Steenhard (GHV) over Corby Tomlinson (ROCK) (Fall 2:54) 220: Kole Menne (ROCK) over (GHV) (For.) 285: Cole Dakin (GHV) over Jacob Titus (ROCK) (Fall 0:36) 106: Zach Feld (GHV) over (ROCK) (For.) 113: Kaden Petersen (ROCK) over (GHV) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Drew Furst (GHV) over Kyle Titus (ROCK) (Fall 0:40) 132: Double Forfeit 138: John Grady (GHV) over (ROCK) (For.)

North Butler-Clarksville (NOBU) 54.0 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (GHV) 18.0

170: Donnie Kielman (NOBU) over Nick Dyre (GHV) (Fall 1:21) 182: J.C. Ulrich (NOBU) over Nick Billings (GHV) (Fall 2:32) 195: C.J. Niedert (NOBU) over (GHV) (For.) 220: Jase Wiebke (NOBU) over (GHV) (For.) 285: Chet Buss (NOBU) over Tyler Nielsen (GHV) (Fall 1:14) 106: Zach Feld (GHV) over (NOBU) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Cade Hardy (NOBU) over Drew Furst (GHV) (Fall 3:43) 126: Colton Foster (NOBU) over (GHV) (For.) 132: Bryce Trees (NOBU) over Brandon Galkin (GHV) (Fall 1:56) 138: Trevor Brinkman (NOBU) over John Grady (GHV) (Dec 6-0) 145: Teryn Joebgen (NOBU) over Luke Brown (GHV) (MD 12-3) 152: Jared Shaw (GHV) over Logan Ott (NOBU) (Fall 2:52) 160: Adam Heflin (GHV) over Cole Negen (NOBU) (Fall 1:25) (NOBU push after match 138 -1.0)

Individual results for the Jones Brothers Tournament:

•Zach Feld (106): 4th place. Feld received a bye in the quarterfinal. He lost by fall in the semifinal to Newman Catholic’s Cael Wollner, in 1:06. In the consolation semi-finals he received a bye. He was pinned in the third place match by Jayden Bowles (AP-GC) in :49.

•Drew Furst (120): 4th place. First lost by a fall in the quarterfinals to Bryce Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) in 1:55. In the consolation round, he pinned Evan Ackerman (IF-A) in 3:34. He picked up another pin in the consolation semi-finals over Smithson Rementon (Iowa Valley) in 3:34. He lost the third place match to Radeke, who pinned him in 1:36.

•Brandon Galkin (132): 6th place. Galkin was pinned in the opening round by Bryce Laton (Vinton-Shellsburg) in 2:34. He received a bye in the consolation round. He was pinned in the following two matches.

•John Grady (138) 5th place. Grady was pinned in the quarterfinals by George Schmit (Newman Catholic) in 1:58. He won by a 10-7 major decision in the consolation round to Nathan Klahsen (AP-GC). He lost by a 9-4 technical fall in the consolation semi-finals to Grand Mason (West Marshall). An exciting fifth place match saw Grady win by one in sudden victory against Kolben Miller (North Butler-Clarksville, 7-6.

•Luke Brown (145): 5th place. Brown was pinned in the opening round by Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) in 4:41. He pinned Gabe Wearmouth (Montezuma) in 3:26 to win the consolation round. He lost by a 11-4 decision to Teryn Joebgen (North Butler-Clarksville). Brown won the fifth place match by a technical fall over Conley Petermeier (West Marshall).

•Jared Shaw (152): 2nd place. Shaw pinned Brier Uhlenhopp (AP-GC) in 3:20 to win the first match. He won by a major decision, 13-2, over Kameron Black (Newman Catholic) in the semifinals. In the championship round, Benjamin Smith (Iowa Valley) won by a 5-2 decision.

•Adam Heflin (160): 4th place. Heflin opened the tournament with a fall in :36 against Donnie Kielsman (North Butler-Clarksville). He was pinned in the semifinal by Jaedon Probasco (Montezuma) in 1:56. He came back and recorded a pin in :51 over Drew Slaymaker (Iowa Valley). In the third place match, he was