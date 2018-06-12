Break-through week for CL girls

(Above) Clear Lake’s Sara Faber makes a play in the outfield. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake girls had a break-through week, picking up three victories in six outings, including one over the second rated team in Class 1A. The Lionsare now 6-6 overall and 3-3 in the North Central Conference.

CL 13, Webster City 6

The Lions were trailing 6-1 after four innings on the road at Webster City Monday, June 4, but managed to rattle off 12 runs in the fifth for a lopsided 13-6 victory.

“We were hitting the ball hard early, but they were not falling. I knew our bats would get going, but thought a couple runs an inning. Instead the girls decided to score 12 runs in one inning!” said Coach Austin Peterson.

The Lions used 14 hits to score their runs, led by Julia Merfeld, who was four-for-five at the plate with an RBI. Sara Faber, Chloe Mueller, Mallory Leisure and Taylor Krull had two hits apiece, with Faber, Mueller and Leisure each stroking a double. Rachel Barillas had just one hit, but it was a double which scored three runs. Faber and Mueller each finished with two RBIs.

Rachel Thornton got the win on the mound. She gave up 10 hits over seven innings. She walked one and struck out one.

CL 5, Central Springs 4

The Lions earned one of their biggest victories in years Tuesday, with a nail-biting 5-4 defeat of Central Springs. The Panthers were ranked number two in Class 1A at the time.

“Central Springs is a great program, and I felt like this was just a well played game by both teams. Both teams made plays. We were just able to have a big inning at the plate and we made some adjustments to defensively,” said Coach Austin Peterson.

Central Springs opened the game with two runs in the first and the Lions were able to answer in the bottom half of the frame with one run. Each team added a run in the second before the Lions broke away in the fourth with four runs.

