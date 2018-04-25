Boys soccer team finally gets season underway

Finally! It’s been a busy week for the Clear Lake boys soccer team.

W-SR 2, CL 1

Tuesday, April 17, the Lions traveled to Waverly and confirmed there is green grass to play on.

“After being stuck inside a gymnasium for the past few weeks it was nice to get a game in,” said Coach Matt Anderson.

In the 18th minute of the match the Lions got the early lead off a corner kick by Sam Pedelty. Pedelty put just enough curve on the ball to find the side of the net for the first goal of the night. Half time concluded with the Lions ahead 1-0.

Waverly got on the board in the 51st minute of the contest and the match concluded 1-1 with sudden death overtime.

Five minutes into the first overtime Waverly converted another goal to take the contest win, 2-1.

“The coaches were super happy with the performance on the evening,” said Anderson. “Waverly is much bigger than us, had more subs, and they execute their crosses as well as any team we play. The back line of Rhys Glidden, Sam Badger, Ben Stroup, and Eric Faught worked extremely hard the entire 85 minutes. In addition to their efforts Dylan Schuchard, Landon Lovstad, Cameron Duggan, Jacob Petersen, Hunter Nielsen, and Conner Morey logged excessive mileage on the evening while working to keep Waverly well defended.

Joel Groeneweg recorded 12 saves at the keeper position while Glidden, Badger, and Stroup each recorded one save apiece.

“It was a great group effort and shows the level of soccer we are capable of playing.

Boone Tournament

On Saturday, April 21, the Lions traveled to the Boone Soccer Tournament to face Des Moines North, a 3A school.

DSM North got off to a quick start recording a goal in the second minute of the contest.

“We settled down, kept our composure, and began to play some organized soccer,” said Coach Anderson. “The half concluded with DSM North taking a 1-0 advantage. Two minutes into the second half, DSM North found the net again to make it a 2-0 contest. In the 53rd minute Dylan Schuchard delivered a ball to Sam Pedelty who converted the goal for the Lions. The contest concluded 2-1.

“We had more than ample opportunities to tie the contest up in the remaining but came up short on each equalizing attempt,” added the coach.

The second match of the day was against host team, Boone. Sam Pedelty got the Lions on the board first with a goal in the second minute of play. Jacob Petersen was credited with the assist to Pedelty. Nine minutes into play Petersen gathered up a loose ball and put it into