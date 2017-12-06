Bowling for Blake fundraiser planned

The 6th Annual Bowling For Blake Scholarship Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m.-Midnight and on Sunday, Dec. 31, 3 9.m.-10 p.m. The event will be held at Mystic Lanes, in Mason City, Iowa, The cost is $10 for three games of bowling and shoes ($5 is donated to the scholarship fund.) Blake Lobdell, a long-time teacher at Clear Lake High School, passed away suddenly at the age of 50. Two of his greatest passions were teaching and bowling. In the past five years, 60 scholarships have been awarded in Mr. Lobdell's memory totaling $31,000.