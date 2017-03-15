Betz named to Class 2A INA All-State Team

  • Home
  •  | 
  • Sports
  •  | 
  • Betz named to Class 2A INA All-State Team
Betz named to Class 2A INA All-State Team

James Betz, a 6’7” sophomore at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School, was named to the Iowa Newspaper Association’s All-State Boys Basketball Team for Class 2A.  Betz was a named to the Third Team as a front line player.

Betz was the Cardinal’s leading scorer, averaging 12.2 points per game.  He scored 306 total points for the season. He had a free throw percentage of 75.4, connecting on 49 of 65. He had a field goal percentage of 51.9.  He also led the team in rebounds, averaging 6.4 a game.  He had 159 total rebounds for the season.  He also collected 47 blocks for the season.

Betz was a major contributor on the GHV’s successful season, including a State Tournament berth.  The Cardinals finished the year with a 23-2 record.

Sports
Comments are closed

Written by

View all posts by:

Comments are closed.