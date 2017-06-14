(Above) Left - Clear Lake’s Thomas Storbeck and Emily Snelling won the Class 1A Co-ed State Golf Tournament. The pair shot a 72 in the alternate stroke format. -Submitted photo. Right - GHV’s Bailee Frayne and Matthew Heinemann were only two strokes behind Storbeck and Snelling as they claimed the Runner-up trophy. -Photo courtesy of Cheila Frayne

Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura can boast some of the best golfers in the state. Both schools sent teams to the Class 1A Co-ed State Golf Tournament held Tuesaday, June 6, at American Legion Memorial Golf Course, in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Clear Lake’s Emily Snelling and Thomas Storbeck won the title. The Lions number one golfers shot a 72, only two strokes better than GHV’s duo of Bailee Frayne and Matthew Heinemann.

This was Snelling’s second title. She also won in 2015 with Dane Waldron. It’s the fifth time in the past eight years Clear Lake has claimed the title.

“It was a lot of fun to golf with Thomas,” said Snelling. “We helped each other out all day and it was an awesome experience. We have been good friends for a long time and this was a great opportunity for both of us to end our high school careers on top.”

Frayne and Heinemann claimed the runner-up honors in the alternate stroke format.

“It’s tough to play alternate shot, but that is what makes the two of you better by handling shots that may be difficult,” said Heinemann. “All in all it was a good day bringing back the runner-up trophy for GHV. Having two local towns come home with first and second place was pretty sweet.”

GHV also sent the team of Carlee Frayne and Grady Umbarger, who tied for 16th with an 81. Clear Lake also sent Ashley DeLong and Tate Storbeck who tied for 29th place with an 86. An interesting fact, Carlee Frayne is the younger sister to Bailee Frayne and Tate Storbeck is the younger brother to Thomas Storbeck.