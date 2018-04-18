Barragy earns medalist honors at Fort Dodge

Senior Jordyn Barragy earned medalist honors at Clear Lake’s first golf meet of the season Tuesday, April 10, at Fort Dodge. Barragy carded a 48 to lead the Lions. Riley Mayer, from St. Edmond’s also fired a 48 to share honors with Barragy.

Host St. Ed’s won the triangular with a team score of 212. The Lions finished second with 224 and Hampton-Dumont shot 239.

Clear Lake’s Mattie Krause fired a round of 52, while Erin Carew and Alexis King each came in with scores of 62. Also golfing for the Lions was Rylee Smith, with a 69, and Joslyn Gannon, with 78.