Barragy earns medalist honors at Fort Dodge

  • Home
  •  | 
  • Sports
  •  | 
  • Barragy earns medalist honors at Fort Dodge
Barragy earns medalist honors at Fort Dodge

Senior Jordyn Barragy earned medalist honors at Clear Lake’s first golf meet of the season Tuesday, April 10, at Fort Dodge.  Barragy carded a 48 to lead the Lions.  Riley Mayer, from St. Edmond’s also fired a 48 to share honors with Barragy.

Host St. Ed’s won the triangular with a team score of 212.  The Lions finished second with 224 and Hampton-Dumont shot 239.

Clear Lake’s Mattie Krause fired a round of 52, while Erin Carew and Alexis King each came in with scores of 62.  Also golfing for the Lions was Rylee Smith, with a 69, and Joslyn Gannon, with 78.

Sports
Comments are closed

Written by

View all posts by:

Comments are closed.