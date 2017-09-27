Area runners compete at Roy Griak Invitational

Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura varsity runners competed at the Roy Griak Meet held in Minneapolis, Minn. Saturday, Sept. 23.

“The Roy Griak cross country meet is one of the biggest races in the country,” said Lions Coach Nick DiMarco. “It is held at the University of Minnesota golf course in St. Paul and draws the top college and high school teams in the nation.”

The two teams participated in the maroon high school division. Five-hundred runners from 60 teams competed in the division. Notre Dame Academy, from Naperville, Ill., finished first with 161 points. Clear Lake was fourth in the impressive field with 342 points and GHV was 17th with 601 points.

“Our race was shortened to two miles because of the heat and humidity,” explained Coach DiMarco.

Sam Pedelty was the top finisher for the Lions. He placed seventh in a time of 10:31. Eric Faught was 41st in 11:06, followed by Justin Wright, 87th in 11:22; Ike Branstad, 98th in 11:30; and Dylan Schuchard, 109th in 11:34.

Also competing was Jacob Petersen, 124th in 11:40; Karter Anderson, 130th in 11:42; and Lewis Callaway, 191st in 11:55.

Ray Cataldo led the way for GHV with a 10th place finish in 10:36. Reece Smith was 15th in 10:43. Also competing was Dalton Kelly, 158th, 11:48; Blake Lynch, 163rd, 11:49; Andy Schruer, 255th, 12:18; Nathan Larson, 286th, 12:31 and Jake Hejlik, 292nd, 12:36.