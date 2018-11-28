Area football players land spots on IPSWA All-State team

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) announced its inaugural football all-state team on Tuesday, Nov. 20. The teams are selected by print sports writers in Iowa.

Based on the selections, the future of Clear Lake football looks bright next season. Three Lion juniors and one senior were honored on the Class 2A All-State teams. One Garner-Hayfield-Ventura player also garnered honors.

Clear Lake had three players named to the Class 2A First Team.

Ryan Thomas, a junior, was named as a First Team offensive lineman, while junior Jaylen DeVries was chosen for the First Team as an At-Large pick. Thomas was credited with eight solo tackles and 3.5 assists while playing a key role on the Lion line. At quarterback, DeVries passed for 1,828-yards this season, setting school records for most passes in a season, as well as career. He completed 95 or 161 pass attempts (59 percent). DeVries threw for 22 touchdowns. His longest was 82-yards. The quarterback also carried the ball 71 times for 273-yards, an average of 3.8 per carry. He scored three TD’s with his feet, the longest being 50-yards.

Jack Barragy was named to the First Team Defense as a defensive back. The junior recorded one interception and had 14 solo tackles and 5.5 assists. One of his solo tackles was for a loss.

Clear Lake senior Drew Enke was a Third Team Offense choice at tight-end/wide receiver. Enke made 34 receptions for 698-yards and six touchdowns. His longest TD was a 76-yard strike. Tate Storbeck was a Third Team Defensive pick. The senior linebacker recorded 58.5 tackles during his senior season, six of those for a loss. Thirty-nine of his tackles were solo tackles and he had one solo sack.

Jace Pringnitz, a senior from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, was also named to the Third Team Offense as an offensive back. Pringnitz, a running back, led the team in a number of categories. He had 1,321 yards rushing on 237 carries. He also scored 12 touchdowns. He led the team in tackles with 37 solo and 11 tackles for loss, including three sacks.

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association was founded in February 2018 to carry on the tradition of newspapers selecting all-state teams for Iowa high school sports.