And the thunder rolled

By the looks of the sky in the background you can see why this cross country race got called just seconds after it started. Clear Lake and GHV runners had high hopes as they started the race only to be stopped shortly after as rain began to fall. With runners spread out throughout the course, it took awhile to get the word spread that the race had been called. Clear Lake’s home cross country meet was on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Iowa Regular Baptist Camp in Ventura. Fifteen teams were there ready to compete. The junior high race was able to be run as planned prior to the ominous weather rolling in. The varsity meet will not be rescheduled. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy