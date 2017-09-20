Aggression needed to move GHV girls to next level

A sense of urgency and some aggression is what the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team is needing to step up their game according to Coach Kelsey Edwards. The Cardinals fell to Lake Mills, 3-0, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at home. Lake Mills is rated seventh in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union poll in Class 2A.

GHV lost the first two games with scores of 25-12. The third match wasn’t much of a contest, as the Bulldogs dominated for their third win, 25-8.

“When the opposing team is serving, we need to have a sense of urgency and be aggressive in getting the ball back on our side,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards. “We need to push points at the net and be able to execute.”

Edwards said they are getting the hitters the opportunities, but they need to increase the hitting efficiency.

As a team, the Cardinals only managed 11 kills. Taylor Gerdes led the way with four, followed by Jacki Van Oort with three. Maddie Williams had two kills and Bretta Carolus and Morgan Ryerson had one apiece.

Bailee Frayne did a majority of the setting, with nine assists. Ryerson had two assists.

Frayne also led the team on defense with eight digs. Ashley Markla had five digs and Van Oort contributed four digs. Jayden Hughes had three digs.

Carolus led the team at the service line, with two aces on eight attempts. Frayne and Ryerson each had one ace serve on five attempts.

“We started out competing with Lake Mills, we were just unable to finish,” said Edwards.

The varsity team will compete in a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Bishop Garrigan and they are home on Tuesday, Sept. 26, against Hampton-Dumont. The JJV team will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the JV and varsity teams.