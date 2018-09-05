A win and a loss for GHV volleyball

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team split a pair of matches last week.

Forest City 3, GHV 0

Although the Cardinals didn’t win a game against Forest City on Tuesday, Aug. 28, Coach Kelsey Edwards was still happy with her teams’ effort.

“Although we did not get a win against Forest City, we had competitive stretches and the girls played with enthusiasm,” said Edwards.

The Indians won the matches with scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-16.

Three girls picked up five kills for GHV, Chloe Frank, Erica Eenhuis and Morgan Ryerson. Jayden Frank had three kills.

Maddie Graham led the team in assists and digs. She had 12 assists and dug up six shots.

Eenhuis had four digs, while Maddie Williams and Ryerson each had three.

Jamie Hejlik, Frank and Graham all had one ace serve.

GHV 3, West Hancock 2

It was a very competitive night, as the Cardinals won a five-set match against West Hancock on Thursday, Aug. 30.

“The girls had great energy in the gym on Thursday,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards. “It was an exciting first win for the team.”

GHV came ready to play and dominated the first match, 25-11. West Hancock returned the favor with a 25-15 victory in the second match. The third game was a tight one, with the Cardinals coming away with a 25-23 win. Once again the Eagles didn’t give up and they answered that with a 25-16 victory. The wheels fell off West Hancock in the fifth, as GHV rolled to an easy 15-6 victory.

Maddie Graham had a good night for the Cards, collecting a team-high 24 assists. She was also strong from the service line, going 15-17 with a pair of aces. She also had two digs.

Jayden Frank was on fire at the net, collecting 13 kills. Morgan Ryerson also had a strong night with nine kills. Chloe Frank and Megan Eastman each had six kills, while Erica Eenhuis ended the night with three.

Maddie Williams led the team in digs with seven. Jamie Hejlik dug up four, while Eenhuis and Tori Sloan had three apiece.

“Going into West Hancock’s match, our goal was to serve more consistently, yet stay aggressive on the line. We ended up with more misses than aces, so we’ll continue to work on that going into next week’s matches,” said Edwards.