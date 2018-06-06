A week of ups and downs for Cardinals

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team had a week of ups and downs. After falling to Forest City early in the week, they rebounded to claim an extra innings victory over Belmond-Klemme. The team’s record now stands at 2-4.

Forest City 8, GHV 1

It was a battle from the beginning to the end for the Cardinals on Wednesday, May 30, when they fell to a talented Forest City team, 8-1.

The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth inning, when the Indians plated three runs. They went on to score one run in the fifth and two more in the sixth, before GHV scored Cade Bamrick on a hit by Anthony Sherwood. Forest City scored two more runs in the seventh inning to seal the victory.

The game came down to Forest City being able to get on base, while the Cardinals struggled to find a groove at the plate. The Indians had eight hits, compared to the Cardinals only managing four. Forest City capitalized after getting on base, by collecting five steals.

Ryan Meyers took the loss on the mound. He allowed five hits, four runs and struck out nine over five innings. Brady Hess and Sam Wood also saw some time on the mound. Hess allowed three hits, four runs and struck out three.

GHV 5, Belmond-Klemme 4

It took some extra innings, but the Cardinals didn’t give up and came from behind to defeat Belmond-Klemme, 5-4, on Friday, June 1.

The game was tied at the top of the 10th inning, 4-4. Cade Bamrick hit a fielder's choice and