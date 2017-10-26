50-years on the clock

After 50-years of running the clock at Clear Lake High School football games, time has run out for Dave Suntken. The former Clear Lake teacher and coach informed school administrators this is his final year keeping time at Lions Field. Times have certainly changed in the past 50-years, as Suntken first was on the field operating a stop watch as the official time keeper. In recent years he runs a sophisticated digital system. Friday night’s regular season finale against New Hampton was Suntken’s last game in the Lions Field press box. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.