CLHS Dance Team earns awards (Above) Members of the Clear Lake High School Dance Team include bottom row (L-R): Cheyenne Cole, Jordyn Gough, Brooke Schulze,... Read More

Wendel competes in Shrine Bowl Clear Lake’s Sean Wendel, right, tries to work through the block of the South’s Ryan Reighard, of Washington, during the... Read More

Ready, set, PADDLE! The first annual Paddlefest was held on Clear Lake Saturday morning. Organizer Jake Kopriva reported 45 paddlers registered for races... Read More