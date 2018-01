The 2017 Boys Golf Team was recognized at a recent basketball game. This group of golfers finished the season with a record of 67-7, were the NCC Dual Champions, Sectional champions, District champions and last May finished as the Class 2A State Champions. These golfers included front row (L-R): Thomas Storbeck, Alex Snelling, Tate Storbeck, Jackson Hamlin and Evan Krause. The team was coached by Eric Perry and Mike Oimoen.