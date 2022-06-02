Softball team opens season

(Above) Ashlyn Fread makes a play at first base and looks to fire the ball to home plate. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake opened the softball season Monday, May 23, at home against West Fork. Unfortunately the start was a little bumpy and the visitor tamed the Lions, 9-2.

Alivia Hauge pitched for the Lions. The senior struck out five in seven innings of work, but the Warhawks managed 14 hits and another five runners reached on errors.

West Fork put three runs on the board in the first inning and another three in the third for a comfortable lead.

The Lions tallied one run in the first inning and one in the fourth, with RBIs from Annika Nelson and Grace Meyer.

Leading hitters for the Lions were Makella Jacobs with a triple and Mackey