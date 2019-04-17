Soccer team shut-out by Ames

by Marianne Gasaway

Ames built on a 4-0 halftime lead and posted a 7-0 shutout over Clear Lake Monday, April 8.

“It was a tough test, going down and playing one of the most consistent and technically sound teams in 3A,” said Clear Lake boys soccer Coach Zach Hall. “The teams played pretty well against a fast and well organized Ames teams.”

The coach noted the Lions were able to have periods of possession with several good chances at goal.

“Our defensive line of Landon Lovstad, Eric Faught, Brecken Arndt, and Ben Stroup did well against the speed of their forwards for the most part, but Ames was able to use it to capitalize on several breakaways.”

The Lions took two shots and three corners against the Little Cyclones.

Joel Groeneweg had 11 saves, including a penalty kick save, in goal for the Lions.

“Hopefully we can take the positive effort and spots of good team play from the Ames match forward as momentum for the next week,” said Coach Hall.

The Lions are scheduled to play three games this week, starting with Humboldt (Monday, April 15), Waverly-Shell Rock (Tuesday, April 16), Webster City (Thursday, April 18) and a tournament in Boone on Saturday.