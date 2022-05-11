Soccer boys split pair of games

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake boys soccer team split a pair of games with North Central Conference teams last week. The Lions were completely in sync in a 2-0 victory over Webster City, but a less organized attack against top ranked (2A) Humboldt ended in a 4-1 loss.

CL 2, WC 0

There was no place like home for the Lions, as they hosted Webster City Monday, May 2.

“We came out from the start of the match playing fast and together as a team,” said Clear Lake Coach Zach Hall. “We were well organized and passing the ball well into the Webster City end for some good shots.”

Four-minutes into the game Kinnick Clabaugh found Andrew Korenberg on the left side and Korenberg finished past the keeper for the first goal of the night.

Ten-minutes later, Clabaugh again assisted Travaughn Luyobya on a through ball for his goal to lead 2-0 halfway through the first half.

Webster City came hard at the Lion defense looking to get back into the game in the second half.

“Our defense of Easton Goeman, Mitchel Conway, Braeden Roske and Zaden Martinez held strong, with keeper Hunter Trenary for their second shutout in a row,” noted Coach Hall.

Trenary finished the game with seven saves.

“Our midfield and forwards, led by Kinnick Clabaugh and Matt Moore, played an excellent fast paced possession game that was able to get through Webster City quite well and afforded us some good opportunities at goal through out the game,” added Hall.

Humboldt 4, CL 1

On Thursday, the Lions were in Humboldt to take on the undefeated and top ranked Wildcats.

“We came out flat footed and slow against a well organized Humboldt team,” said Coach Hall.

The home team was able to capitalize on the Lions’ lack of organization and passive play in the first 15 minutes and scored two quick goals to go up 2-0.

“We improved over the last 10-minutes of the half and were able to get one back in the last minute of the first half,” said Hall.

Travaughn Luyobya fed Kinnick Clabaugh for a score and the Lions went into halftime down, 2-1.

“In the second half we were unable to fix the issues that plagued us in the first half and Humboldt scored two more for a 4-1 final,” said Hall.