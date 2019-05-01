Soccer boys defeat Humboldt

(Above) Matt Moore in recent soccer action. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake soccer team came out determined and struck quickly on their way to a 3-2 victory over Humboldt Monday, April 22.

The Lions put pressure on the ball effectively in the first 15 minutes of the game and scored twice in that time. Noah Peterson netted the first goal three-minutes into the first half, assisted by Will Finn. Jacob Peterson scored the second Lion goal 10 minutes later, assisted by Conner Morey.

“We got unlucky with a handball in the penalty area and Humboldt converted the penalty kick to go into half time 2-1 in favor of Clear Lake,” explained Coach Zach Hall.

The Lions continued their stellar play in the second half, communicating well and playing together as a team.

Play was much more even in the second half, but the Lions were able to extend their lead off a corner kick with seven-minutes left in the game.

Noah Peterson scored his second goal of the game on Hunter Nielsen’s assist.

Humboldt scored two-minutes later to make it 3-2 but the Lions were able to tighten up defensively and close out the game.

“All together, it was a well played game as a team and we had plenty of offense with seven shots on goal,” said Coach Hall. “Our defensive dealt with the conditions well and stepped up when the team needed them.”