Soccer boys advance to Sub-State competition

(Above) Kinnick Clabaugh (left) was the first to score for the Lions against New Hampton. The Lions won the bout, 6-1. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake advanced to Sub-State soccer competition Monday, May 23, against North Fayette Valley following a first round playoff win over New Hampton Thursday night.

CL 6, New Hampton 1

The Lions started slow in a first round match played at home against new Hampton. Coach Zach Hall said the Chickasaws dictated much of the pace and possession the first 20 minutes of the game, helping them to get on the scoreboard at the 20 minute mark due to unorganized play in the back and lack of pressure on the ball.

“We seemed to wake up after the goal and played much better and up tempo to get some good looks at goal,” said the coach.

Kinnick Clabaugh was able to get through first, scoring at 26 minute mark to tie the game. Seven-minutes later, Travaughn Luyobya played the ball in the middle to Tino Velazquez, who shot it past the keeper for a 2-1 lead which the Lions took into halftime.

In the second half Clear Lake came out strong. Adjustments made at halftime, combined with a lot of energy, put the Chickasaws on their heels. The Lions scored two quick goals in the first seven minutes of the second half before a 30 minute weather delay. Luyobya scored the first to make it 3-1 on a pass from Clabaugh. Then Clabaugh got his second goal of the night on an assist from midfielder Matt Moore.

After the delay the Lions kept the pressure and quality play up in the midfield and found the back of the net twice more for the 6-1 final.

Luyobya got his second goal with 10 minutes remaining and Andrew Korenberg scored the last goal of the night two minutes later, assisted by Matt Moore.

Clabaugh and Luyobya each ended the night with two goals and an assist. Matt Moore had two assists and Tino Velasquez and Andrew Korenberg had a goal apiece.

CL 3, H-D 2

The Lions wrapped up the regular season with a 3-2 victory over Hampton-Dumont Monday, May 16. Clear Lake jumped out to a quick lead with two goals in the first five minutes. The first goal was scored by Travaughn Luyobya on a through ball from Kinnick Clabaugh three minutes in. Clabaugh scored his own goal one minute later with individual effort to get around a defender for the shot.

“We backed off a little too much and allowed H-D back into the game, with them scoring around the 11th and 21st minute,” said Coach Zach Hall. “We were able to end the first half with some momentum when Ben Wolfe took a corner kick and Adrian Ros put it in the back of the net with :30 seconds left in the half.”

The second half was a back and forth battle, with both teams getting some decent chances at goal but nothing to show on the score board.

Clear Lake’s defense did a nice job of shutting down the Bulldog attack when it was needed to preserve the 3-2 win after a tough 40 minute battle in the second half.