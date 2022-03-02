Snowmobiler plunges into Clear Lake

An Urbandale, Iowa man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night, Feb. 23, after crashing a snowmobile into Clear Lake.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office reported that at about 6:55 p.m. the Clear Lake Police Department received a call about a vehicle possibly going into the water. Deputies and local police responded, along with the Clear Lake and Ventura Fire Departments and Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers. Firefighters searched the area on Clear Lake near the aerator open water system near downtown. During the search, deputies were notified of a missing snowmobiler who was unfamiliar with the lake.

The 38-year-old driver of the snowmobile, David Robert Mapes, was able to rescue himself and get to shore. He was picked up and transported to a residence.

Clear Lake paramedics evaluated Mapes and then transported him to Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center for possible hypothermia.

Mapes had no other injuries as a result of the accident.

According to authorities, the snowmobile remains in the lake until arrangements can be made to have it removed.

The Iowa DNR is continuing investigation into the accident.