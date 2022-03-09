Snowmobile pulled from lake

Workers from Lake Towing successfully located and pulled a snowmobile from the bottom of the lake Wednesday, March 2. An Urbandale, Iowa man was taken to the hospital Feb. 23 after crashing a snowmobile into the lake just off the City Beach area. Firefighters searched the area near the aerator open water system looking for the rider. The 38-year-old driver of the snowmobile, David Robert Mapes, was able to rescue himself and get to shore. He was picked up and transported to a residence. Clear Lake paramedics evaluated Mapes and then transported him to Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center for possible hypothermia. He had no other injuries as a result of the accident. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.