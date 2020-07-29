Six Lions receive post-season honors

by Marianne Gasaway

Six members of the Clear Lake Lions (9-8) baseball team have been tagged for post-season honors. Leading the way was senior Erik McHenry, who was named as a First Team All-North Central Conference infielder as well as Second Team All-3A Central District as a shortstop.

“Erik was well deserving of First Team Infield, as he led our team in most statistical categories,” said Clear Lake Coach AJ Feuerbach. “He was a great player for Clear Lake baseball, as he was a five year starter for Varsity. In recent memory he is one of the few to ever do this.”

McHenry finished the abbreviated 2020 schedule with a batting average of .347 in 17 games. His average in the NCC was .235. He was also the team leader in RBIs with 11, two in the NCC. He ranked second on the team in runs scored with 12. McHenry had an on-base percentage of .522, .435 in the conference, and was issued a team-high 15 walks, with five of those coming in league games.

Eric Ritter was named to the All-NCC Second team as a pitcher. Ritter did not give up a hit to NCC opponents and he recorded 14 strikeouts, making his earned run average 0.00. He walked four batters and earned one win and one save.

“Eric was statistically our top pitcher,” said Coach Feuerbach. “He had a great junior season that was not as long as we would have liked, due to him having to quarantine a bit in our new world.”

Junior Andrew Formanek was a Second Team All-NCC Infield pick.

“Andrew was our most versatile player as he played several infield positions during the season this year, said his coach.

Formanek played an error-free season in the league was second on the team in put outs with 20. His batting average of .250 ranked second on the team in conference games. He was the RBI leader with five. Formanek also pitched for the Lions, recording two NCC wins and leading the bullpen with 20 strikeouts. He held conference opponents to a batting average of .115, second on the team.

Junior P.J. Feuerbach was a Second Team All-NCC Outfielder.

“P.J. stepped into a full time varsity role for the first time this year and had a great season,” said the coach. “P.J. was tops on our team for many statistical categories for our six conference games that counted for All NCC honors.”

This categories included batting average (.368), hits (seven), runs (five), singles (five), doubles (two) and total bases (nine). He was second in RBIs (three) and stolen bases (two).

Junior Austin Warnke was named to the All-NCC Third Team.

“Austin was one of the fastest kids in the conference at his center field position and he also led the conference in stolen bases,” according to Coach Feuerbach. Warnke led the Lions in stolen bases against NCC competition with seven. His on base percentage also ranked second at .421.

Senior Connor O’Tool was a Third Team catcher selection.

“Connor was one of the top catchers in the conference at blocking balls and throwing people out. Connor had his best season batting this year also which helped him be selected,” said Feuerbach.

O’Tool finished with a .167 batting average against NCC pitching. His three hits put him in a tie with three others for second on the team and made his on base percentage .286. He had a fielding percentage of 1.000 and threw out four runners trying to steal. His 60 put outs topped the team and his eight assists ranked second.