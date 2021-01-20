Six CLHS Dance Team members selected for All Iowa Honor Dance Team

by Michelle Watson

Six Clear Lake High School Dance Team members auditioned virtually for All Iowa Honor Dance Team last August. Due to unknown factors with COVID-19, the team was just announced.

All six of the members that auditioned were selected for the All Iowa Honor Dance Team. Those selected include Bella Clabaugh, Emily LeFevre, Cale Schmitz, Ava Ollenburg, Mia DeVries and Sarah Petersen. This is LeFevre’s and Clabaugh’s third year participating in the All Iowa Honor Dance Team

The All Iowa Dance Team will perform at the Girl’s State Basketball Tournament. It will look different this year, with team members meeting prior to the tournament, learning the routine and then filming it the same day. The performance will be broadcast during the Championship game on Saturday, March 6.