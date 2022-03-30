Sims navigates changing times at the airport

(Above) Mason City Muncipal Airport Manager David Sims displays alternatives under consideration for construction of a new terminal.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

Ups and downs are part of the business of the Mason City Airport, but David Sims has certainly had more than his share.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride, for sure,” said Sims, who was named the airport’s manager in late December 2019. The Clear Lake resident stepped into the position as a $3 million taxiway relocation project to expand the airport’s parking apron began. The Missouri-based airline, Air Choice One, was providing Essential Air Service and had announced it had reached a milestone by boarding over 8,000 passengers in 2019.

Then came the pandemic and air travel, like most things, changed dramatically.

“It was surreal. One day we had a terminal full of passengers and all of a sudden there was hardly anyone here,” said Sims. Traffic was “almost non-existent” by September 2020. In January 2021 Air Choice One, which had been serving the area since 2014, discontinued flights in and out of Mason City.

Then came the good news that SkyWest, operated by United Airlines, would begin service in Mason City March 1.

In August 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation had requested proposals to provide airline service for Mason City and Fort Dodge. SkyWest’s plan to return jet airline service to Mason City for the first time since Delta airlines in 2012 was recommended to the U.S. DOT by the board. By May 2021 air travel at Mason City had rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. The success was attributed to the new United Express flights between Mason City and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Things were flying high at the airport, so to speak.

A comprehensive plan to guide the facility for the next 50 years was being developed and plans for construction of a new terminal were being developed.Although work on the new comprehensive plan began before SkyWest became a carrier in Mason City, Sims