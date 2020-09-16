Shirley Ingersoll, a longtime resident of Clear Lake, died in her home on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was 93 years old.

A private celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake.

A live stream of the services will be offered through the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels Facebook page.

Memorials may be given to St. John’s Church and the Clear Lake Public Library.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapels, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.