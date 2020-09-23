Shirley A. Rasmussen

Shirley Ann Rasmussen, 62, of Bartow, Fla., formerly from Clear Lake, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at home with her family.

There will be a celebration of life in Clear Lake to be planned for a later date.

Shirley was born Dec. 20, 1957, to Troy and Anna (Conner) Knapp, in Wheaton, Minn.

She graduated from Charles City High School in 1976 before going on to graduate from NIACC and the University of Northern Iowa with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Shirley married Joel Rasmussen on July 23, 1980, in Clear Lake, and to this union, two children were born, Adam and Alicia.

In her free time, Shirley enjoyed spending her time outdoors. She was a board member of Lake Area Outdoor Classroom, in Clear Lake, for years and she volunteered to run a middle school environmental club, the Earth Keepers. Shirley loved working at Cabin Coffee, in Clear Lake. Her coworkers and the customers were like a second family. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and Tampa Bay Lightning hockey fan. Some of her favorite memories were from camping and traveling while the kids were growing up. Becoming a grandma and spoiling her grandchildren brought her so much joy.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Adam (Samantha) Rasmussen, Cheney, Kan., and Alicia (Justin) Hansen, Bartow, Fla.; her grandchildren, Oliver Rasmussen and Violet Hansen; her brother-in-law, Jim (Joanne) Rasmussen; and sister-in-law, June Erwin; nieces and nephews, Katie (Jake) Walker, Daniel Rasmussen, James (Sheri) Vierkant, Ben Erwin, Matt Erwin, John Erwin, Dusty Knapp and Jamie Knapp; and her great-niece and nephews, Hayley Vierkant, Issiac Walker, and Truman Walker.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Rasmussen; her parents, Troy and Anna (Conner) Knapp; her parents-in-law, Wayland and Margaret (Rosemeyer) Rasmussen; and nephew, Eric Knapp.

Shirley’s family suggests memorial contributions be made in her name to the Center for Great Apes, PO Box 488, Wauchula, FL 33873, or at www.centerforgreatapes.org.