Shirley A. Miller, 83, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date at First Congregational Church, in Clear Lake.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be given in honor of Shirley to the North Iowa Humane Society, First Congregational Church, MercyOne North Iowa – Hospice, or the Welcome Center of Dauphin Island, Ala.

The daughter of John and Bernice (Payne) Hill, Shirley was born on April 3, 1936 in Aberdeen, S.D. She attended Mason City High School, graduating in 1954. Following graduation, Shirley furthered her education at Iowa State College, now known as Iowa State University, graduating in 1958, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology and minors in Physical Education and Education. During her time at Iowa State, Shirley met the love of her life, Tom Miller.

On Aug. 24, 1958, Shirley was united in marriage to Tom, in Mason City, at the First Congregational Church. Together they would be blessed with three children and 61 years of marriage.

Following their nuptials, the young family spent time in Fort Sill, Waukon, Oelwein, Norfolk, and Omaha before settling in Clear Lake in 1968. Shirley and her husband started their family business, Tom Thumb, where Shirley was the boss.

Shirley could often times be found on the golf course and eagerly anticipated their annual summer fishing trips to Canada. Winter months were enjoyed in Dauphin Island, Ala., where she loved walking the beach and out-fishing Tom. Above all, family was first and foremost in Shirley’s life. She cherished the time spent with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband, Tom, Clear Lake; children, Dr. Elizabeth (Scott) Christensen, Rapid City, S.D., Mark (Cathy) Miller, Ames, and Cindy (Todd) Gates, Rapid City, S.D.; grandchildren, Nick (Ana Williams) Miller, Salt Lake City, Utah, Maggie (Derek) Augustyn, Lenexa, Kan., and Jessica Walker, Vermillion, S.D.; brother, Bruce Hill, Shelburne, Vt.; and many nieces and nephews, as well as extended family.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, John and Bernice; father and mother in law, Roscoe and Jean Miller; son-in-law, James McClary; brother-in-law, John Miller; and sister-in-law, Carol Hill.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.