Shawn A. Bender

Shawn Andrew Bender, 46, of Apple Valley, Minn., passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at his home unexpectedly.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake. Following the visitation on Saturday, a graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St., Mason City, with Mark Doebel officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Clear Lake V.F.W.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family in Shawn’s memory.

Shawn was born Nov. 19, 1975, in Mason City, to Charles (Chuck) and Joyce Olson Bender.

Shawn graduated from South East Polk High School in 1993. Shawn enlisted into the United States Air Force. He served in the U.S. Air Force and returned home and married Rhonda Rauk on June 13, 1998.

Shawn graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and most recently worked at US Bank in Minneapolis, Minn.

Shawn’s loves in his life were above all his children, family, pets and his country. He also enjoyed Iowa football, Halloween and being a grill master!

Shawn is survived by his children, Diana (21), Travis (18) active service, Jameson (15) and Vivian (10); his mother, Joyce, and step-father, Richard Cooper (Pops); sister, Carolyn (James) Lipcamon; brothers, Mark (Pam Neudorff) Bender; Jeffery (Rita) Bender, Michael (Mary) Bender; step-brothers, Tim (Krista) Cooper, Scott (Laurie) Cooper; as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, is in charge of arrangements.