Sharon A. Shook

Sharon Ann Shook, 72, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

Per Sharon’s wishes, her body has been cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Contributions may be directed to Sharon’s family for a special memorial in her memory.

Sharon was born Nov. 8, 1947, the daughter of Arthur and Lawisa (Brady) Strommen, in Forest City. She married Larry Shook on Jan. 20, 1968, in the Little Brown Church, in Nashua.

A graduate of Forest City High School, Sharon earned a degree from Hamilton Business College, in Mason City. She worked at Unisys and Kum & Go for most of her career before retiring.

Sharon enjoyed arts and crafts, traveling, cooking, but most of all, spending time with family and friends.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Larry Shook, of Clear Lake; three children, Neil (Cami Dixon) Shook, Julie (Shane) Muth and Cory (Todd Cryer) Shook; two grandchildren, Kyla and Kyan Muth; and siblings, Bob Olson, Dennis Strommen and Jon McCorkle.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.