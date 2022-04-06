Seth A. Froiland, 20, left us too soon on March 31, 2022.

Funeral services to celebrate his life were held on Tuesday, April 5, at Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, Clear Lake, with Pastor Chris McComic officiating. He was laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation was held on Monday, April 4, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake.

Memorials may be directed to the family or a suicide prevention organization of your choice.

The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit (Psalm 34:18). There is always someone ready to help at 1-800-273-8255.

Those left to carry on his memory are his beloved parents, Rich and Sandi Froiland; siblings, Nick (Catherine) Froiland, of St. Paul, Minn., Kaleb (Kirsten Jordan) Froiland, of Dayton, Iowa, and Tessa Froiland, of Clear Lake; paternal grandparents, Norm and Sharon Froiland, of Clear Lake; maternal grandparents, David and Lola Bruns, of Fertile; aunts and uncles, Bob (Penny) Froiland, Robin (Lynette) Foiland, Lew (Sue) Bruns, Warren (Beverly) Bruns, Dwight (Kay) Bruns and Richard (Joely) Bruns; numerous cousins; great aunts and uncles, Bill and Eleanor Andrews, Dennis and Norma Hillesland, Jon and Marsha Hillesland, and Dave and Alice Christiansen; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Preceding him in death are his aunt and uncle, Norma and Roy Bilyeu; uncle, Allen Bruns; cousin, Kristen Kafer; and his great-grandparents.

