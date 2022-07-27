Broadside collision in Hancock County

by Rebecca Peter

A Clear Lake woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 69, south of Garner, about 3:20 p.m., Friday, July 22.

According to the Iowa Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Kaden Buckley, of Ventura, was driving a 2018 Chevy pick-up truck eastbound on 190th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of 190th and Highway 18. The truck struck a 2019 Subaru driven by Sharon M. Schneider, 79, of Clear Lake, broadside in the middle of the driver’s side.

Schneider was taken to MercyOne in Mason City by Garner ambulance where she died of her injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Garner Volunteer Ambulance Service, Garner Fire Department, Klemme Fire Department, Garner Police, the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident remains under investigation.

Sharon Schneider’s obituary appears on page 3 in this edition.