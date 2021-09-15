Senior citizens say good-bye

Building is sold; Organization will disband

by Marianne Gasaway

Some call it a victim of COVID; others say it’s the times we’re living in. Whatever the reason, after 38-years at its present location and more than 75-years as an organization, the Clear Lake Senior Center is no more.

“I’m going to miss this place and these people,” said Don Nichols, who stopped by the center with his wife, Dorothy, Monday afternoon for coffee and a chance to sit down one last time with friends.

A good sampling of the 50 or so senior citzens who frequented the center pre-pandemic