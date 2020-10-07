Senior Center will resume hot meal delivery Nov. 2

The Clear Lake Senior Center has announced Homebound Meals, formerly known as Meals on Wheels, will resume Monday, Nov. 2. The program was halted March 15 as the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged.

Every effort is being made to contact each individual that had received meals previously, according to Linda Matson, a member of the Senior Center Board. Those who have not been contacted are asked to call Matson at 641-357-0690.

The lunchtime meals are prepared at the Clear Lake Senior Center.

Deliveries begin at 10:30 a.m; those who prefer to pick up meals can do so between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Monday-Friday. Delivery of the meals takes place within the Clear Lake city limits. During this re-start, delivery has been extended to include the Long Beach Trailer Court located across from Clear Lake State Park.

The nutritious hot meals are both calorie and carbohydrate counted, according to Matson.