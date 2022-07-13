Season comes to a close for Clear Lake

(Above) Shortstop Titan Schmitt took over at second base to fire a ball to first base as a runner heads his way. Ready to lend back up was Tyler LeFevre (2) and center fielder Ben Loge (3). Also pictured is pitcher Andrew Theiss (5). -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

Forest City tops Clear Lake, 5-1, in Class 2A District Contest

by Marianne Gasaway

Forest City broke open a 2-1 game with three runs in the fifth on their way to a 5-1 victory over Clear Lake in a Class 2A District baseball game played July 6.

“The season did not end the way we had hoped, but only one team per class gets to end with a win, the champion,” said Lions Head Coach A.J. Feuerbach. “I thought our kids fought until the end of the Forest City game. We hit the ball well, but just right to them too many times. Our own mistakes were our downfall, but our kids kept battling the entire game.”

Forest City, which only a week earlier had defeated the Lions, 13-3, held a slim 2-0 margin through four innings. In the top of the fifth Clear Lake cut the lead in half when Zeke Nelson lifted a sacrifice fly to score Titan Schmitt.

The Indians stretched the lead to four in the bottom of the fifth when two singles and a walk loaded the bases. A fly ball over the head of centerfielder Ben Loge cleared the bases.

Pitcher Andrew Theiss righted the ship in the sixth, as he struck out two and got another batter to fly out, giving the Lions a final chance to close the score.

With two out, Tyler LeFevre kept hopes alive with a single to right field and Nelson was hit by a pitch, but the pair were left stranded on base.

LeFevre had two of Clear Lake’s four hits in the game. Freshmen Dylan Bieber and Titan Schmitt also singled.

The Indians managed seven hits off of Theiss. He struck out six and walked eight.

The Lions committed three errors in the game.

“I am very proud of the way this group never quit and we gained so much valuable experience throughout the season with essentially a new varsity team, except for (senior) Jett Neuberger. I told the kids after the game that our future is in front of us and we need to work in the off-season to improve all aspects of our game— hitting, throwing, and catching, if we hope to go further with wins next year and farther in the tournament. To go from where we started to where we finished was great and I am proud of my kids,” said Feuerbach.

The Lions ended their season with a 10-14 record.

Forest City improved to 16-7 and will face Top of Iowa Conference rival Osage in Saturday’s district final in Forest City. Osage defeated Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in their opening round game by an 11-1 score in six innings.