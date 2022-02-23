Season comes to a close for Clear Lake girls

Jaden Ainley led the team in scoring against the Midgets with 16 points. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s season came to an end Saturday night, as Estherville Lincoln Central shot lights out and earned a trip to State with a 56-41 victory.

Clear Lake jumped to a narrow lead in the early minutes, but on the strength of their three-point shooting the Midgets closed the quarter ahead, 11-9. Despite clawing back from a 13-point deficit in the second quarter, the Lions were never able to get over the hump and take the lead again.

“We ran into a really good team that had good shooters that attacked the basket well and were able to guard us pretty good,” said Head Coach Bart Smith.

The coach said he like the aggressive play of his offense in the first quarter, but acknowledged some easy scoring opportunities were missed in the first quarter that would have given the Lions a chance to keep it close throughout the game.

“When you play good teams this deep in the tournament you must capitalize when you can or the other team will take advantage of that,” said Smith. “I was proud of how we trimmed the lead to six before half and had some opportunities in the second half to get it tied or take the lead, but a couple of their guards made some deep threes to extend the lead again.”

Midway through the second period Jaden Ainley drained a three-pointer to end a 9-0 Midget run. The senior did it again at the 3:35 mark and buried two free-throws with two-minutes remaining for her 14th point of the night. Xada Johnson and Emily Theiss each scored in the final minute of the first half to send the Lions to the locker room down by only six, 28-22.

Unfortunately, the Lions’ momentum did not carry into the second half. In the first minute the Midgets pushed the lead back to 10 and held it there until the end of the third quarter, 40-30.

The Lions fought to the end and after trailing by as many as 18 in the final period, they cut the score to 52-41 with under two-minutes remaining. The Midgets hit their free throws down the stretch to seal the deal.

“I was proud of how we defended all night. They made big shots when they needed to,” said Coach Smith reflecting on the game. “I’m very happy with this year’s team and the season we had. The seniors did a nice job of leading all year and they should be proud of all the accomplishments they’ve had throughout their years. Nothing to hang their heads about.”

Seniors Jaden Ainley and Emily Theiss led the team with 16 and 10 points. Ainley, along with Xada Johnson who scored 10 points, had a team-high six rebounds. Theiss and Jordan Mayland grabbed five. Mayland finished with three-points. Brooklyn Eden also had three and Annika Nelson came off the bench to score one.

The Lions finished the season with an 18-5 record. Three teams that defeated the Lions this season are headed to the State