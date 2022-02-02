Schools in desperate need of officials

Junior High and High School sporting events (baseball, softball, football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling and track) in North Central Iowa are in dire need of sports officials right now and in the future, starting with the 2022 baseball and softball seasons. This includes junior high, freshman and junior varsity/varsity events in Clear Lake.

The NIOA (North Iowa Officials Association) is asking interested persons to consider becoming a sports official, whether inside the community or the surrounding North Central Iowa area.

“Now would be the time to give some serious thought about becoming a sports official because scheduled contests in your community or surrounding communities will not be played

if there are no available officials to officiate these contests. That may be the case starting with the 2022 baseball/softball seasons,” stated Greg Henn, NIOA president.

Anyone interested in becoming a sports official, whether it is in only one sport or multiple sports, is asked to contact Clear Lake Schools Activity Director Dale Ludwig, who in turn will contact one of the NIOA contest assignors. The assignors may also be contacted directly. Reach out to Henn at ghenn.ysf@gmail.com; NIOA Lead Assignor Ken Robbins at kenrobbins2390@gmail.com; NIOA Assistant Assignor Scott Whitehill at coachwhitey@yahoo.com; or NIOA Assistant Assignor Craig Snider at craigdsnider@gmail.com.

The NIOA also has a website (northiowaofficialsassociation.weebly.com) for any further information about officiating and contacts.

“The NIOA needs you and will welcome you with open arms into the officiating profession,” added Henn. “Also, the young adults in all our schools will welcome you because they need your support and help with this very serious issue.”