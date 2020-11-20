School teams with businesses for the ultimate win-win

(Above) CLHS Industrial Arts student Evan Snyder. -Reporter photo by Chris. Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

It’s the ultimate win-win.

Clear Lake High School has invested in the realization that apprenticeship programs are providing options for students to choose pathways after high school; businesses are looking for solutions to their workforce needs.

Last week the school district and its business partners celebrated National Apprenticeship Week with an open house. Community members were invited to tour welding, automotive and carpentry shops located within CLHS.

CLHS Counselor Deb Sharar points out high school is a critical time for development of career choices. Apprenticeships have allowed high school students to pursue career-oriented coursework, coupled with work-based learning opportunities. Ultimately, the experience provides students with access to high-quality, industry-focused training that combines classroom and on-the-job learning, and affordable pathways to college and careers in high-demand industries.

According to the American Welding Society, the demand for skilled welding professionals is constantly growing. By 2023, the nation’s workforce will need over 375,000 welders to satisfy the demands of several industries. It is that kind of statistic that has driven Iowa Mold Tooling (IMT), located in Garner, to essentially build five welding stations within industrial arts spaces at CLHS, as well as provide industrial arts updates at West Hancock Schools.

“An apprenticeship provides students valuable experience and