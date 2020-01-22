School district sets public meetings to discuss $18 million bond referendum

The Clear Lake Community School District has planned a series of public information meetings to discuss details on its upcoming bond referendum.

On March 3, the district is seeking passage of $18 million in general obligation bonds to fund several school projects, as well as a community wellness center which would be built in partnership with the City of Clear Lake.

In addition to the wellness center, the bond issue will include projects at each school building, as well as Lions Field.

At Clear Creek Elementary, modifications to the main entry are proposed which will make the entrance more secure.

The commons area at Clear Lake Middle School would be expanded and a new entrance created for E.B. Stillman Auditorium. New seating and a new sound system are also proposed for the auditorium.

Changes would be made at the high school to create more collaborative spaces in an expanded library. Additional building changes would involve minor alterations to relocate some classrooms and services.

A new entrance, press box, bleachers and turf are proposed for Lions Field. Lighting and restroom remodeling are proposed for the softball field.

The meetings will be held in the Clear Lake Middle School commons, 1601 3rd Ave. N. Those with questions about the meetings are asked to contact the district administration office at 641-357-2181.

Meeting dates and times are:

•Wednesday, Jan. 29, 5:30 p.m.

•Wednesday, Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m.

•Monday, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m.