School district offers emergency food program with bus stop delivery

The Clear Lake Community School District has implemented an emergency food program.

Effective Tuesday, March 23, the district began making meals available at the bus stops. They will be delivered by bus drivers in a school vehicle (not a bus). Families are asked to pick up meals at the stop that is most convenient. There will be no pick up at Clear Creek.

At this time, due to federal mandates, each child receiving a meal needs to be present for pick up. Parents do not need to be present if students are able to pick up the food items themselves.

One free breakfast and one lunch is being provided for all children ages one-year to 18-years living in Clear Lake. The plan is to provide this service Monday through Friday while school is not in session. The district will continue to monitor and assess the need as it responds to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

While the district awaited approval from the state for its emergency food program, it coordinated food delivery last week to those families receiving free and reduced lunch through the local ShareLife program.

Bus routes appear on page 2.

The bus routes start at 11 a.m. and continue to all the stops.