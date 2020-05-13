School district moves to Plan B for graduation

Due to recommendations from the Cerro Gordo County Public Health Department and the Iowa Department of Education, officials from the Clear Lake School District have announced the high school graduation ceremony has been rescheduled to June 21, at 2 p.m. in the Clear Lake High School gym.

The district had planned to hold commencement as scheduled Sunday, May 17, if the governor would have lifted restrictions against gatherings of more than 10. However, Monday, they said they would move the date to the first alternate identified at an earlier meeting.

In the event the June 21 commencement cannot be held, a ceremony of some fashion will be held July 19.

Persons with questions should contact Chris Murphy, Clear Lake High School principal, at cmurphy@clearlakeschools.org.