School closure extended; More shutdowns ordered

by Travis Fischer

Governor Reynolds has expanded her emergency orders to further encourage social distancing as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the state.

The new proclamation ordered closures at: malls, tobacco or vaping stores, toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie or adult entertainment stores, social and fraternal clubs, including those at golf courses, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, and amusement parks; museums, libraries, aquariums, zoos, race tracks and speedways, roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks, outdoor or indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers, and campgrounds.

As of Tuesday, April 7, there have been 1,048 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state. Three new counties, Buena Vista, Delaware and Greene, reported cases for a total of 78 counties.

In total, 104 Iowans are currently hospitalized and 26 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

On Thursday, April 2, Governor Kim Reynolds officially ordered schools in Iowa to remain closed through the month of April. This extends the four week closures that Reynolds had previously suggested to schools in the middle of last March.

“Keeping Iowa students out of classrooms is a very difficult decision, but it remains necessary for now,” said Reynolds at her regular press conference. “Keeping schools closed for an extended amount of time will help protect the safety of our educators, students, and school staff.”

Reynolds has waived the instructional time requirements for schools through April 13. In order to continue having their instructional time requirements waived beyond April 13, schools are being asked to submit a plan to offer continuous learning for their homebound students. Those that do not will have to have their instructional time made up when the schools eventually open again.

In the same order, Reynolds extended the closures of all businesses that had been previously closed from April 7 through April 30. This includes restaurants, fitness centers, salons, theaters, senior centers, and more. Likewise, mass gatherings of people, defined as any gathering of ten or more, remains prohibited through the end of the month.

Reynolds likewise extended the various regulatory relief measures she has implemented over the last several weeks and, on March 31, signed a new emergency proclamation granting additional relief to hospitals, law enforcement, and businesses.

The proclamation suspends the regulations that prohibit county hospitals from borrowing money for the