School calendar revised to make up snow days; 2019-20 calendar set

Clear Lake students will no longer have early dismissal on Wednesdays, as the district works to make up snow days.

At its Tuesday, March 19, meeting the School Board approved a plan to make up four days missed during the winter months. That plan includes no more early outs, beginning today (March 27), as well as extending the school year to May 31.

The elimination of early dismissal days makes up two of the four days the Clear Lake district needs to hold.

The end of the school year for students is expected to be Friday, May 31. Classes are scheduled to dismiss at 2 p.m. that day, unless additional snow days are needed. If school is called off for more snow days, those days would be made up in June.

2019-20 calendar

In other business, the School Board established the calendar for the 2019-20 school year. Classes will begin Friday, Aug. 23.

The district will continue to have early dismissals each Wednesday, beginning Aug. 28.

Other notable dates in the school calendar include:

•No school Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2

•Thanksgiving break, Nov. 27-29

•Winter break, Dec. 23-Jan. 1

•Spring break, March 9-13

•No school, professional development, April 10

•Graduation, May 17

•Last day of school, May 22

•Possible snow makeup days, May 26-29