COVID data will now be released publicly on a weekly basis by the Clear Lake School District.

Data, including the number of students and staff who’ve tested positive, the number of those in quarantine or isolation and the attendance rate, are now posted on the district’s website Friday afternoons.

School Board members instructed Superintendent Doug Gee to release the information to the public, saying the transparency might help to relieve parent angst.

Gee has been sharing COVID numbers with the School Board periodically, but the district has resisted public release of its numbers.

As of Friday, Nov. 13, the Clear Lake School District reported six students and 12 staff members as currently testing positive and are in 10-day isolation.

A total of 78 students and one staff member have entered into a 14-day quarantine due to “close contact” as of Nov. 6, 2020. Ten students have entered into a 10-day isolation due to a positive test or VODI-19 symptoms.

Between July 30 and Nov. 9, 2020 the district has had 27 students and 22 staff members test positive for COVID-19.

The Iowa COVID-19 website reported Nov. 13 that Cerro Gordo County had a positivity rate of 24.7 percent.