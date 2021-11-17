School Board reorganizes, readies for school year

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake School Board held an organizational meeting Tuesday, Nov. 9. The agenda included administering the oath of office to newly elected members and selecting board members to serve on various committees.

Chyrl Bergvig and Greg Southgate were sworn into office at the meeting. Bergvig was the top vote getter in the Nov. 2 city and school election, while Southgate defeated incumbent Tony Brownlee for the second available seat on the board. Bergvig, who is starting her third term on the board, was also re-appointed as its president. Mike Moeller was nominated and voted in as vice president.

Bergvig and Southgate volunteered to serve on the Board’s Facility Committee.

Board members Mike Moeller and Dr. John Brady will continue to serve on the Handbook Committee and Negotiation Team.

The Board opted to ask former Board member Tony Brownlee to continue serving on the Wellness Center Board, along with Vernon Johnson. The School District and City of Clear Lake each appointed two persons to the five-member board. The City chose Council member Mark Ebeling and Carrie Tysdahl to serve on the board. Chamber of Commerce CEO Stacy Doughan was chosen jointly.

Gymnasium, vestibule project

In other business, Superintendent Doug Gee said he was optimistic the new vestibule and gymnasium entrance under construction will be substantially complete for the first scheduled home basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23. Gee said he has witnessed Dean Snyder Construction crews, the general contractor for the project, working whenever materials arrive, including nights and weekends.

Board member John Brady asked Gee for updates on the project and said the district may need to consider liquid damages if the project is not ready on time.

Industrial Tech position

A sizable donation to the school district will make it possible to expand the teaching staff in the high school’s industrial arts department.

Superintendent Gee said the board of the former