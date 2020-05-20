School Board approves bids for greenhouse

by Marianne Gasaway

One of several projects funded by the $18 million bond referendum passed by voters in March will be underway soon.

The Clear Lake School Board approved a bid from Atlas Greenhouse, of Alapaha, Ga., for construction of a 30-foot by 48-foot greenhouse at Clear Lake High School. The winning bid of $61,300 includes $55,727 for materials and $5,573 for construction of the galvanized steel building. Benches, water tables, an irrigation system with fertilizer injector are included in the price.

The only other bidder on the project was Rimol Greenhouse Systems, of Hooksett, N.H. That bid was $69,671.

Three other bids related to the