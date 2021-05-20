School activity handbook will undergo review

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake School Board will consider proposed changes to the district’s activities handbook at its June meeting.

Last month Activities Director Dale Ludwig spoke with the Board about conflicting information in the book. Specifically, Ludwig said clarification was needed concerning rules for club and high school sports eligibility. In question was an eighth grade student who wanted to play club and high school softball at the same time this spring.

Ludwig’s interpretation of the activity handbook was that the action would be a violation of the district’s rules. However, school officials were notified by the district attorney that language in the handbook was vague and if the matter was placed before a judge, the district would likely lose.

At the May 11 School Board meeting Superintendent Doug Gee proposed he and Ludwig, along with building principals and head coaches review the activities handbook and make recommendations