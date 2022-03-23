Schmitt signs with Upper Iowa

Jagger Schmitt, the son of Jake and Stacey Schmitt, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Upper Iowa University. The Clear Lake senior was named Most Valuable Defensive Player in Class 2A District 3 last fall and honored as a defensive back on the First Team. He made 27.5 tackles, 20 solo, and recorded three tackles for loss. Schmitt also recovered two fumbles and made two interceptions in district games. “We are excited to have Jagger and his family join our Peacock family,” said Upper Iowa Head Football Coach Jason Hoskins. “Jagger’s speed and quickness is easy to see when you turn on the film. He also has a great awareness and toughness to play this game. Those will be great assets for him as he makes the transition to Division II football. Jagger is exactly the type of player and young man we are looking for in this football program.” - Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.