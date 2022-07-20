Schmidt to compete in Iowa Shrine Bowl

Clear Lake High School senior Jagger Schmidt will play as a member of the North Squad when the 50th Iowa Shrine Bowl kicks off Saturday, July 23, at 4 p.m. The game will be played at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Classic is an annual football tradition featuring 92 of Iowa’s best high school football players. The process of selecting the student-athletes brings honor and recognition to the players, their schools, and their communities.

Funds raised during the Iowa Shrine Bowl benefit The Shriners Hospital for Children®. Specifically, funds are distributed to orthopedic hospitals and burn centers in the Midwest and each Shrine Center’s Transportation fund. In October 2020, the Shriners Children’s Twin Cities announced a new partnership with Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines to provide specialty orthopedic care to children in Central Iowa. Physicians for this clinic will be provided by Shriners Children’s Clinics and will provide a wide range of pediatric services: care for fractures, hip dysplasia, spine conditions, cerebral palsy and issues that arise due to gait abnormality.

Mediacom Communications will provide live-action television coverage of the game on Mediacom’s MC22 (Ch. 22 or 822). Game replays will be televised starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, and continuing throughout the week.